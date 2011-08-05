The Times
GOOGLE LASHES OUT AT APPLE, MICROSOFT OVER PATENTS
Google launched an extraordinary attack on Apple
and Microsoft yesterday, accusing the
companies of using "bogus patents" to stifle the growth of its
Android smartphone software.
The Telegraph
U.S. BANK CHARGES DEPOSITORS
America's biggest custodial bank, Bank of New York Mellon
, has been forced to start charging customers who have
more than $50 million (30 million pounds) as more investors take
cover from the market turmoil.
The Guardian
CANADA SAID TO LOBBY TO DERAIL TAR SAND OIL RESTRICTIONS
The Canadian government has been accused of intensive
lobbying, involving 110 meetings in less than two years, in
Britain and in other parts of the Europe in an effort to derail
legislation that could damage its exports of oil derived from
tar sands.
FINANCIAL WATCHDOG INQUIRY FOCUSES ON BANK OF SCOTLAND
Lloyds Banking Group has revealed an investigation
being conducted by the Financial Services Authority into HBOs,
the bank it rescued during the financial crisis, is focusing on
the corporate division of Bank of Scotland .
The Independent
OSBOURNE'S PLAN B: CUT TAX FOR THE RICH
David Cameron and George Osborne are discussing plans to cut
the 50 pence rate of income tax after being told that it is
generating only marginal returns for the Exchequer.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)