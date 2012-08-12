LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) -
Sunday Telegraph
VIRGIN WANTS LEGAL REVIEW OVER WEST COAST BATTLE
Richard Branson's Virgin Trains will push for a judicial
review if, as expected, the Department of Transport awards the
West Coast rail franchise to FirstGroup this week.
WALKER: I WILL CHANGE BARCLAYS
In an interview, new Barclays chairman David Walker
says he will undertake a wholesale review of the way the bank
operates and that he agrees in principle that customers should
pay to use current accounts.
INVESTORS BACK RBS CHIEF FOR DIAMOND'S JOB
An unnamed top 10 shareholder in Barclays has said that RBS
boss Stephen Hester would be the ideal candidate to
become the new chief executive of Barclays.
GUGGENHEIM LIFE IN POLE POSITION TO BUY AVIVA USA
U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners' life insurance arm is in
pole position to buy some or all of Aviva USA, with the
talks understood to value the unit 800 million pounds ($1.26
billion) lower than previous estimates.
ENRC RECRUITS ADVISOR FOR SPLIT
ENRC chairman Mehmet Dalman has hired Amre Youness,
who worked on the original flotation of the mining company, to
carry out work on his plans to split the firm in two.
Mail on Sunday
BA MAY BUY STAKE IN AIRLINE TO BLOCK DELTA
The Chief Executive of British Airways parent International
Airlines Group (IAG), Willie Walsh, said the company
was open to buying a stake in American Airlines if there was a
strong strategic argument for it. Buying a small stake in AA
could help IAG to block a takeover of AA by rival Delta.
SUNDAY TIMES
SANDS FIGHTS FOR U.S. PEACE DEAL
Standard Chartered is in last-ditch talks with U.S.
prosecutors to secure a settlement over allegations of improper
Iranian money transactions.
NEW BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN FIRES WARNING SHOT ON PAY
Barclays' chairman David Walker said he planned to launch a
"root and branch reform" of the bank's pay policies. Walker said
he planned to name a chief executive to lead the reforms within
six weeks.
BERKELEY BOSSES LINE UP 280 MLN POUNDS BONANZA
Executives at housebuilder Berkeley Group are in
line for one of the most generous incentive schemes outside the
FTSE 100 if they deliver on an ambitious plan to return cash to
shareholders.
INSIDER LINED UP TO LEAD KAZAKHMYS
Australian mining executive Philip Aiken has emerged as an
early favourite to replace Vladimir Kim as chairman of Kazakhmys
.