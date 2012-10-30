The Independent

CONSUMERS' BORROWING BOOSTS BANK'S LOANS PUSH

UK consumers embarked on their biggest borrowing spree since before the recession in September, according to the Bank of England, suggesting rate-setters may not expand their quantitative easing programme next week.

In one month, shoppers took on an extra 1.2 billion pounds in personal loans and credit card debt; mortgage lending jumped 491 million pounds and loans for house purchases topped 50,000 pounds for the first time since May.

BARCLAYS IS HAULED TO HIGH COURT OVER RATE-FIX SCANDAL

The first British bank to face a legal claim into Libor-rigging and mis-selling swaps is ordered to go to a full trial in a "test case", launched by a small care home operator, that the bank says has "no merit".

FORMER BBC GOVERNOR'S SHOCK CONFESSION - "WE WOULDN'T LET SAVILE NEAR CHILDREN IN NEED"

Former BBC governor for Wales and Children in Need chairman said Jimmy Savile was banned from the charity's annual fundraising telethon, which is targeted by paedophiles.

TOP BANK OF ENGLAND DIRECTOR ADMITS: OCCUPY HAD A POINT

Andrew Haldane praises "loud and persuasive" protesters who succeeded because "they are right", said "policymakers have listened".

The Daily Telegraph

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS FLEE PATH OF GIANT STORM

New York City was on lockdown last night as residents brace themselves for the arrival of Hurricane Sandy and 375,000 were evacuated. More than 700,000 people were without power in seven states.

RAIL OFFICIALS KNEW WEST COAST BID PROCESS WAS FLAWED

The UK Department for Transport knew seven months ago that it did not have the correct methods to evaluate multi-billion pound bids for the West Coast rail franchise and that it risked a legal challenge from one of the train operators competing for the contract.

The Times

ONLINE SHOPPING HELPS ROYAL MAIL TO DELIVER NEW JOBS

Royal Mail is to increase its workforce by over a fifth, taking on over 1,000 workers to cope with the boom in internet shopping.

HEATHROW TAKES A BLOW FROM THE OLYMPICS

Heathrow has warned that the loss of 400,000 passengers, who avoided Britain's biggest airport over the summer for fear of Olympics-induced chaos, will mean it misses profit targets this year.

BANKS THREATEN TO TURN ON YELLOW PAGES PUBLISHER

A group of lenders, led by Barclays, has threatened to liquidate hibu, publisher of Yellow Pages, after it refused to pay 65 million pounds of debt that was due on Monday.

The Guardian

BBC CLOSE TO DEAL WITH INDIAN BOARD OVER TEST MATCH SPECIAL DISPUTE

The BBC is expected to conclude a deal this week with Indian cricket authorities that had demanded extra money to cover the cost of broadcasting facilities, calling into question whether Test Match Special could be aired during England's forthcoming series in India.