The Independent
CONSUMERS' BORROWING BOOSTS BANK'S LOANS PUSH
UK consumers embarked on their biggest borrowing spree since
before the recession in September, according to the Bank of
England, suggesting rate-setters may not expand their
quantitative easing programme next week.
In one month, shoppers took on an extra 1.2 billion pounds
in personal loans and credit card debt; mortgage lending jumped
491 million pounds and loans for house purchases topped 50,000
pounds for the first time since May.
BARCLAYS IS HAULED TO HIGH COURT OVER RATE-FIX SCANDAL
The first British bank to face a legal claim into
Libor-rigging and mis-selling swaps is ordered to go to a full
trial in a "test case", launched by a small care home operator,
that the bank says has "no merit".
FORMER BBC GOVERNOR'S SHOCK CONFESSION - "WE WOULDN'T LET
SAVILE NEAR CHILDREN IN NEED"
Former BBC governor for Wales and Children in Need chairman
said Jimmy Savile was banned from the charity's annual
fundraising telethon, which is targeted by paedophiles.
TOP BANK OF ENGLAND DIRECTOR ADMITS: OCCUPY HAD A POINT
Andrew Haldane praises "loud and persuasive" protesters who
succeeded because "they are right", said "policymakers have
listened".
The Daily Telegraph
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS FLEE PATH OF GIANT STORM
New York City was on lockdown last night as residents brace
themselves for the arrival of Hurricane Sandy and 375,000 were
evacuated. More than 700,000 people were without power in seven
states.
RAIL OFFICIALS KNEW WEST COAST BID PROCESS WAS FLAWED
The UK Department for Transport knew seven months ago that
it did not have the correct methods to evaluate multi-billion
pound bids for the West Coast rail franchise and that it risked
a legal challenge from one of the train operators competing for
the contract.
The Times
ONLINE SHOPPING HELPS ROYAL MAIL TO DELIVER NEW JOBS
Royal Mail is to increase its workforce by over a fifth,
taking on over 1,000 workers to cope with the boom in internet
shopping.
HEATHROW TAKES A BLOW FROM THE OLYMPICS
Heathrow has warned that the loss of 400,000 passengers, who
avoided Britain's biggest airport over the summer for fear of
Olympics-induced chaos, will mean it misses profit targets this
year.
BANKS THREATEN TO TURN ON YELLOW PAGES PUBLISHER
A group of lenders, led by Barclays, has threatened to
liquidate hibu, publisher of Yellow Pages, after it refused to
pay 65 million pounds of debt that was due on Monday.
The Guardian
BBC CLOSE TO DEAL WITH INDIAN BOARD OVER TEST MATCH SPECIAL
DISPUTE
The BBC is expected to conclude a deal this week with Indian
cricket authorities that had demanded extra money to cover the
cost of broadcasting facilities, calling into question whether
Test Match Special could be aired during England's forthcoming
series in India.