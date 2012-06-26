The Times
AB INBEV IN TALKS WITH CORONA BREWER MODELO
Anheuser-Busch InBev is expected to put a
long-rumoured assault on SAB-Miller on ice after the
world's biggest brewer instead set its sights on an estimated
$12 billion-plus deal to swallow the Mexican owner of Corona
Extra, Modelo.
The Telegraph
UK GROWTH FORECASTS 'UNREALISTIC'
Official forecasts for growth in Britain are based on
unrealistic expectations about the power of the private sector,
consumer demand and foreign trade to drive a recovery, ratings
agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has warned.
XSTRATA BOSS 'COULD DEPART' TO SAVE DEAL
Xstrata chief Mick Davis may have to step down in an
attempt to rescue the miner's deal with commodity giant Glencore
in the wake of a row over pay, a leading shareholder
has warned.
The Guardian
CYPRUS SEEKS EURO ZONE BAILOUT
Cyprus has become the fifth euro zone country to seek
outside financial help to shore up its ailing economy after a
day of heavy selling on financial markets prompted by fear that
this week's European summit will end without a blueprint to
rescue the single currency.
The Independent
HEATHROW TOLD TO STOP MOANING ABOUT CAPACITY
Gatwick's airport's chief executive blasted a warning at his
Heathrow counterpart on Monday, saying that moans about London's
strangled aviation capacity are damaging Britain's business
prospects.
($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)