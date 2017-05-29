BRIEF-Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
* Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A West Coast property developer says the Trans Mountain pipeline will ruin its plans for a new subdivision of million-dollar homes. tgam.ca/2rxvuDM
** Acacia Mining, the African subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp says it is losing more than $1 million in daily revenue as Tanzania extends an export ban and accuses mining companies of massive tax evasion. tgam.ca/2scugdF
** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hopeful Pope Francis will heed a personal call to make a formal apology to aboriginal survivors of sexual and physical abuse at Catholic-run residential schools during a private audience with his holiness at the Vatican on Monday. tgam.ca/2rNWqig
NATIONAL POST
** The federal government of Ottawa has created an advisory panel aimed at bringing more zero-emission vehicles to roads across the country, a decision that industry manufacturers and electric car advocates say is a positive step forward. bit.ly/2qrVT64 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.