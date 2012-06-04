June 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Harper government is redrafting its extensive,
multi-billion shopping list of equipment for the Canadian
military in an exercise many observers believe will set more
sober expectations in a time of austerity.
Reports in the business section:
- Frustrated with a recent ratings downgrade and worried by
the imminent possibility of another, Royal Bank of Canada
is intent on proving that its capital markets arm poses
no real threat to its future.
NATIONAL POST
- Thousands of Encana Corp employees this summer
will move into their new headquarters spanning the top levels of
The Bow - a gargantuan structure of glass, steel and green
architecture that dwarfs the iconic Calgary Tower.
FINANCIAL POST
- With the Canadian economy slowing to a snail's pace - and
U.S. job creation badly off the rails - analysts here are
turning down the volume on calls for higher borrowing costs.
