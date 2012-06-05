June 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canadians' growing love affair with mobile devices is putting the country on track to achieving a wireless penetration rate that exceeds 100 per cent in about three years.

Report in the business section:

- Air Canada's chief executive officer is vowing to redouble his efforts to launch a low-cost carrier, saying he is prepared to make hard choices to ensure the airline's growth.

NATIONAL POST

- The Conservative government knew as far back as last year that Defence Department budget cuts had made its multi-billion-dollar shopping list of military equipment "unaffordable," Postmedia News said it has learned.

FINANCIAL POST

- Rogers Communications Inc is moving to implement a raft of untested initiatives over the coming quarters, a period that could reignite growth for the country's biggest mobile operator - or shape up to be as challenging as the present.

