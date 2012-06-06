UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
June 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Prime Minister's office is putting heavy pressure on members of the Conservative caucus to vote down a Tory MP's effort to trigger a legislative review of when human life legally begins.
Report in the business section:
- Canadian oil producers are facing a pipeline crunch that could limit the industry's vast development plans as early as 2015, but face a long and increasingly bitter battle to expand their capacity to ship crude to market.
NATIONAL POST
- Peter MacKay faced further embarrassment over the bungled F-35 procurement program Tuesday after it was revealed a 2010 Tory press conference to announce plans to buy 65 of the stealth fighter jets cost taxpayers $47,000.
FINANCIAL POST
- The Canadian economy will increasingly spin around the northern Alberta oil town if an industry forecast that shows Canada's daily volumes will more than double to 6.2 million barrels a day by 2030, largely from the oil sands, proves right.
Under the forecast, made public Tuesday by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Canada will climb to the No. 3 or No. 4 spot in the world as a major oil producer.
