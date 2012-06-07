June 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson is moving major policing
operations out of the force's Ottawa division in a plan to slim
down headquarters as he attempts to shift the focus off a
sexual-harassment scandal and onto crime-fighting activities.
r.reuters.com/puk68s
Report in the business section:
- The federal government has ratcheted back its support for
industrial research and development just as oil sands companies
are gearing up their effort to find innovative ways to cut costs
and improve environmental performance.
r.reuters.com/quk68s
NATIONAL POST
- The federal government has set up a counter-terrorism
unit in Alberta and one of its main jobs will be to help protect
the energy industry from attacks by extremists. The integrated
national security enforcement team will be led by the RCMP and
include officers from CSIS, the Edmonton and Calgary police
forces and federal border patrol.
r.reuters.com/ruk68s
FINANCIAL POST
- The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
said it's no longer planning to require that home equity lines
of credit, or HELOCs, be paid off over a set period.
r.reuters.com/suk68s