June 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper is preparing Canadians for the possibility of another recession, while insisting that it's the Europeans, not his government, who will be to blame.

r.reuters.com/gyw68s

Report in the business section:

- Credit, a smartphone and a passport are essential tools for any Canadian company that wants to take on the world. Unfortunately for entrepreneurs, the country's finance, wireless and aviation industries are all ruled by just a few big players and the Canadian providers of these services face almost no competitive threat from abroad.

r.reuters.com/jyw68s

NATIONAL POST

- Opposition politicians will be throwing hundreds of amendments at the Conservatives' omnibus budget bill on Monday and are looking to see which ones are going to stick.

r.reuters.com/kyw68s

FINANCIAL POST

- At the top of a laundry list of priorities for WestJet Airlines Ltd's chief executive Gregg Saretsky last year was building a back-up for the company's computer and communication systems.

It was perhaps not as sexy as the behind-the-scenes work that was being done to launch WestJet's new regional carrier. But after 27 years in the business, he knew it was much more essential.

r.reuters.com/myw68s