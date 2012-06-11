June 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper is preparing
Canadians for the possibility of another recession, while
insisting that it's the Europeans, not his government, who will
be to blame.
r.reuters.com/gyw68s
Report in the business section:
- Credit, a smartphone and a passport are essential tools
for any Canadian company that wants to take on the world.
Unfortunately for entrepreneurs, the country's finance, wireless
and aviation industries are all ruled by just a few big players
and the Canadian providers of these services face almost no
competitive threat from abroad.
r.reuters.com/jyw68s
NATIONAL POST
- Opposition politicians will be throwing hundreds of
amendments at the Conservatives' omnibus budget bill on Monday
and are looking to see which ones are going to stick.
r.reuters.com/kyw68s
FINANCIAL POST
- At the top of a laundry list of priorities for WestJet
Airlines Ltd's chief executive Gregg Saretsky last year
was building a back-up for the company's computer and
communication systems.
It was perhaps not as sexy as the behind-the-scenes work
that was being done to launch WestJet's new regional carrier.
But after 27 years in the business, he knew it was much more
essential.
r.reuters.com/myw68s