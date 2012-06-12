June 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Monday managed to dodge the stormy protests that have rocked Montreal for months, delivering a speech under heavy security that promoted his government's vision for economic recovery.

Report in the business section:

- Ottawa's efforts to cool off Toronto's red-hot condominium market appear to be having an impact, as prices begin to ease and developers pull back on projects and bidding for land.

NATIONAL POST

- As long as female employees can eventually achieve the same level of pay as men in comparable jobs, the fact that it takes them three times longer to get there does not create gender inequality, an Ontario court has ruled.

FINANCIAL POST

- Frequently referred to by his initials, GOD, British heavy hitter Lord Gus O'Donnell has been hired by TD Bank, as it hopes to gain from his economic and political insight, particularly in the euro economies.

