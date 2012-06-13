June 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada's top soldier says it is time to get the lead out
on the $35-billion federal shipbuilding contract, just as
defence analysts warn that belt-tightening in Ottawa could
further delay delivery of the country's next fleet of combat
ships.
r.reuters.com/wah78s
Report in the business section:
- Several Canadian banks have been quietly re-evaluating
their appraisal strategies amid increased worries about the
accuracy of property values in a market deemed at risk of
overheating.
r.reuters.com/vah78s
NATIONAL POST
- Canada's Conservative government has joined a growing
international campaign aimed at persuading the International
Olympic Committee to reverse its decision disallowing at this
year's London games an official moment of silence to remember
Israeli Olympians murdered by terrorists at the 1972 Munich
games massacre.
r.reuters.com/sah78s
FINANCIAL POST
- Canada is the most expensive auto-producing jurisdiction
in the world and the Canadian Auto Workers union must close the
labour cost gap with their U.S. counterparts in upcoming
contract talks, General Motors CEO Dan Akerson said Tuesday.
r.reuters.com/tah78s