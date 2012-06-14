June 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Opposition members say the effects of a federal budget
bill that is in its final stages in the House of Commons will be
felt by Canadians for years to come and will serve as a stark
reminder of Conservative tactics when the country next goes to
the polls.
Report in the business section:
- The Canadian housing market is on the wrong side of the
ledger in a survey of global housing prices for the first time
since 2008, down 2 per cent from the same time last year when
adjusted for inflation as stricter borrowing rules and fading
demand cool the market.
NATIONAL POST
- Quebec government lawyers are defending a controversial
protest law that is being challenged in court, arguing that it
should remain in effect.
Lawyers representing student federations, unions and other
groups are trying to get parts of Bill 78 - parts that pertain
mainly to public protest - temporarily suspended.
FINANCIAL POST
- The Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development, in a report released Wednesday, says resource
development - primarily in Western Canada - is causing an
economic imbalance in the country.
