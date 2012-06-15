BRIEF-eBay and aeropost.com enter expanded partnership
* aeropost.com, ebay partner to provide shoppers in Latin America access to eBay.com listings by purchasing them on aeropost.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Supreme Court of Canada is interrupting its summer break to decide whether a by-election is required in a federal Toronto riding where nearly 80 voters were found to have been improperly registered to cast ballots.
Report in the business section:
- Canadian factories suddenly are among the busiest in the world.
In the United States, President Barack Obama preaches weekly about a manufacturing renaissance, and Germany's ability to compete with lower-cost rivals in Asia continues to astonish. Yet neither of those countries is hiring more factory workers now than Canada, a country burdened by relatively high labour costs, a strong currency and weak productivity.
NATIONAL POST
- Members of Parliament completed a marathon voting session Thursday night on the Conservative government's budget bill, voting on hundreds of amendments in an exercise that lasted nearly 24 hours.
FINANCIAL POST
- Royal Bank of Canada is notifying insurance brokers that it plans to stop selling a swath of popular life insurance products, according to a memo obtained by the Financial Post.
