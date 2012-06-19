June 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Harper government and the Obama administration are closing in on a deal that would see Washington support Canada's admission to major Pacific Rim free-trade talks, The Globe and Mail has learned.

r.reuters.com/cag88s

Report in the business section:

- Officials at the Canada Revenue Agency were part of attempts to squeeze a $1-million kickback from an accounting firm in exchange for a promise to wipe out a massive tax bill, an RCMP search warrant alleges.

r.reuters.com/dag88s

FINANCIAL POST

- Air Canada's largest union says it will support the airline's efforts to reduce its pension funding obligations through 2024 as part of new collective agreement reached through a final offer arbitration process this week.

r.reuters.com/xyf88s