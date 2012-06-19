June 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Harper government and the Obama administration are
closing in on a deal that would see Washington support Canada's
admission to major Pacific Rim free-trade talks, The Globe and
Mail has learned.
r.reuters.com/cag88s
Report in the business section:
- Officials at the Canada Revenue Agency were part of
attempts to squeeze a $1-million kickback from an accounting
firm in exchange for a promise to wipe out a massive tax bill,
an RCMP search warrant alleges.
r.reuters.com/dag88s
FINANCIAL POST
- Air Canada's largest union says it will support the
airline's efforts to reduce its pension funding obligations
through 2024 as part of new collective agreement reached through
a final offer arbitration process this week.
r.reuters.com/xyf88s