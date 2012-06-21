June 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The United States, Australia and New Zealand are demanding
unfettered access to Canada's highly protected dairy and poultry
markets a day after inviting Ottawa to join them in the
Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade talks.
Report in the business section:
- The federal government is moving again to tighten the
rules on mortgage lending in Canada amid growing concerns that
the housing market is overheated and household debt levels are
climbing to perilous levels.
NATIONAL POST
- Major Canadian retailers are preparing to fight Quebec's
language police in the face of threatened prosecution of
English-named companies that include no French in their
storefront signage
FINANCIAL POST
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has failed in
its attempt to sell its broker mortgage brand, FirstLine
Mortgages, one of the rare occasions in recent history in which
a bank has not been able to find a buyer for one of its assets.
As a result, the entity, which at one stage was the
country's largest mortgage broker, will be gradually wound down.
