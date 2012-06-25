June 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Prime Minister Stephen Harper and more than a dozen of his
cabinet ministers chose Quebec to kick off the Tories' political
"summer of love," wooing support with their economic plan and a
pledge to work with the Parti Québécois if it is elected to
govern the province.
r.reuters.com/zud98s
Report in the business section:
- Canadians are in a U.S. shopping state of mind this summer
thanks to changes in regulations that allow them to buy more
without paying duty, a new survey suggests.
r.reuters.com/dyd98s
NATIONAL POST
- Rushing rivers, swollen by heavy rains, have wreaked havoc
around British Columbia, forcing emergency officials to evacuate
hundreds of residents in one community and search for man who'd
been swept away in another.
r.reuters.com/nyd98s