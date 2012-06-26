June 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Rescuers will try "drastic" measures to reach possible
survivors in a collapsed mall, acting at the urging of the
community and Ontario's Premier, after search-and-rescue
operations were suspended over safety fears. link.reuters.com/pak98s
Report in the business section:
- Unable to put a value on coming Olympic Games, the
Canadian Broadcasting Corp and Bell Media have walked
away from their partnership rather than put together a new bid
for exclusive Canadian television rights. link.reuters.com/qak98s
FINANCIAL POST
- The bad news keeps piling up for Encana Corp, the
beleaguered Canadian energy icon that seems to be embroiled in a
collusion plot to deflate land prices with one of its top rivals
in the United States. link.reuters.com/rak98s
NATIONAL POST
- The Russians are conducting what has quietly become their
annual flyover of key Canadian sites this week, revealing the
two countries' regular surveillance of one another at a time
when a spy scandal and Arctic sovereignty have markedly strained
relations. link.reuters.com/sak98s