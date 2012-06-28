June 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- With two bodies pulled from the wreckage of Elliot Lake's Algo Mall, Dalton McGuinty's government is set to begin a grim review of whether Ontario's own emergency-response processes undermined the ultimately fruitless rescue mission. link.reuters.com/gav98s

Report in the business section:

- Reversing a year of rising optimism, Canadian and U.S. chief financial officers are suddenly more downbeat on the prospects for the economy and their own companies, according to a quarterly survey by Deloitte being released Thursday. link.reuters.com/hav98s

FINANCIAL POST

- MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd may have finally got the government monkey off its back with the $875-million acquisition of a California satellite manufacturer. link.reuters.com/rav98s

NATIONAL POST

- Canadian military police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing by a commission that investigated politically explosive allegations of prisoner torture in Afghan jails and concluded the cops were kept in the dark. link.reuters.com/vav98s