July 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The impending end of the Canadian Wheat Board monopoly has
inflamed passions among Western Canadian farmers. It has also
sparked an unusual and nasty takeover fight between two
century-old Canadian agriculture firms. r.reuters.com/hen29s
Report in the business section:
- The federal government's efforts to cool the overheated
housing market are raising concerns among Canada's biggest banks
that the changes might hit the economy harder than intended,
particularly if the new measures are left in place for too long.
r.reuters.com/ken29s
NATIONAL POST
- Mexican President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto pledged to
focus on energy, labour and tax reforms and said he hopes to
strike deals with opponents to help shepherd changes through
Congress before he takes office in December. r.reuters.com/nen29s
FINANCIAL POST
- The U.S. Justice Department is probing Chesapeake Energy
Corp and Encana Corp for possible collusion
after a Reuters investigation showed that top executives of the
two rivals plotted in 2010 to avoid bidding against each other
in Michigan land deals, a source close to the probe said. r.reuters.com/ven29s