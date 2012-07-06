July 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Prime Minister Stephen Harper put his sprawling
Conservative caucus on notice that he'll reward performers and
punish stragglers in 2013 when he conducts a significant
mid-term shuffle of cabinet ministers.
Report in the business section:
- Bombardier Inc is trying a new approach to
tapping into China's rail market - not just building trains, but
selling the blueprints.
NATIONAL POST
- The American ambassador to Canada has issued a reassuring
statement about the state of relations between the two
countries, insisting that while there have been "bumps in the
road" and "strains," the relationship has never been better.
FINANCIAL POST
- Canadian and especially British Columbia taxpayers aren't
adequately protected in the event Enbridge Inc's
proposed Northern Gateway oilsands pipeline suffers the same
kind of catastrophic failure that resulted in a $765 million -
and counting - spill in Michigan two years ago, says a former
senior Canadian insurance executive.
