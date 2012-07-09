July 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada has joined a group of U.S.-led international donors in pledging $16 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next four years, with some of the cash conditional on Kabul fighting widespread corruption.

link.reuters.com/nuj39s

Report in the business section:

- Bombardier Inc has bulked up the order book for its new C Series airplane with a sale of 15 of the narrow-bodied commercial jets as the Farnborough International Air Show begins in Britain.

link.reuters.com/puj39s

NATIONAL POST

- Prime Minister Stephen Harper told a gathering of party supporters that other nations hoping for economic success in the future must "become what Canada is today."

link.reuters.com/vuj39s