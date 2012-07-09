July 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada has joined a group of U.S.-led international donors
in pledging $16 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next
four years, with some of the cash conditional on Kabul fighting
widespread corruption.
Report in the business section:
- Bombardier Inc has bulked up the order book for
its new C Series airplane with a sale of 15 of the narrow-bodied
commercial jets as the Farnborough International Air Show begins
in Britain.
NATIONAL POST
- Prime Minister Stephen Harper told a gathering of party
supporters that other nations hoping for economic success in the
future must "become what Canada is today."
