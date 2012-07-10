July 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The possibility of co-operation - and perhaps even a
merger - with the New Democrats as a means to defeat
Conservatives in the next federal election is promising to
become a key battle line in the looming Liberal leadership race,
whether the Liberals like it or not. link.reuters.com/cyp39s
Report in the business section:
- Bombardier Inc is in negotiations with low-cost
airline AirAsia Berhad on a deal that involves increasing the
number of seats on its new C Series airplane to 160, as the
aircraft maker tries to land orders with discount carriers. link.reuters.com/gyp39s
NATIONAL POST
- Electric utilities across Alberta say they've instituted
rotating blackouts to deal with increased demand caused by high
temperatures. link.reuters.com/byp39s
FINANCIAL POST
- Salesforce.com Inc continued its Canadian startup
shopping spree on Monday, scooping up Halfiax-based GoInstant. link.reuters.com/zup39s