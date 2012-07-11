July 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada's big banks are preparing to launch "virtual
wallets" as early as this fall that will allow consumers to
digitally consolidate their credit and debit cards from any
financial institution, and use them to make purchases online and
through their cellphones at cash registers. link.reuters.com/gav39s
- Enbridge Inc has been slammed in a scathing
review of its massive Michigan pipeline spill, with a U.S.
watchdog saying the company acted like "the Keystone Kops" and
ignored safety procedures while suffering "pervasive
organizational failures. link.reuters.com/hav39s
NATIONAL POST
- Canada's Foreign Affairs department issued a warning
Tuesday to Iranian diplomats who are allegedly using their
Ottawa embassy to recruit Iranian-Canadians to serve the Islamic
Republic's interests. link.reuters.com/kav39s
FINANCIAL POST
- Bombardier Inc.'s CSeries program has gathered
momentum at the Farnborough International Airshow this week
despite concerns the first flight of the transcontinental jet
might come down to the wire - its fly-by-wire system, that is. link.reuters.com/pav39s