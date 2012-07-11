July 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Canada's big banks are preparing to launch "virtual wallets" as early as this fall that will allow consumers to digitally consolidate their credit and debit cards from any financial institution, and use them to make purchases online and through their cellphones at cash registers. link.reuters.com/gav39s

- Enbridge Inc has been slammed in a scathing review of its massive Michigan pipeline spill, with a U.S. watchdog saying the company acted like "the Keystone Kops" and ignored safety procedures while suffering "pervasive organizational failures. link.reuters.com/hav39s

- Canada's Foreign Affairs department issued a warning Tuesday to Iranian diplomats who are allegedly using their Ottawa embassy to recruit Iranian-Canadians to serve the Islamic Republic's interests. link.reuters.com/kav39s

- Bombardier Inc.'s CSeries program has gathered momentum at the Farnborough International Airshow this week despite concerns the first flight of the transcontinental jet might come down to the wire - its fly-by-wire system, that is. link.reuters.com/pav39s