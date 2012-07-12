July 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has issued a public
warning to Enbridge Inc about its proposed Northern
Gateway pipeline in the wake of revelations about the company's
handling of a massive 2010 oil spill in Michigan. link.reuters.com/qub49s
- Bolivian President Evo Morales has revoked the mining
rights of Vancouver-based South American Silver Corp,
the latest blow to foreign miners operating in Latin America
amid a growing wave of resource nationalism. link.reuters.com/rub49s
NATIONAL POST
- Quebec student protest leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, known
for his telegenic looks and refusal to condemn violence, has
been recruited to teach Ontario student leaders about Quebec's
paralyzing student strikes, as Ontario students appear to be
setting the stage for their own season of discontent. link.reuters.com/wub49s
FINANCIAL POST
- British Columbia and Alberta securities regulators said on
Wednesday they approved the proposed acquisition of Canadian
exchange operator TMX Group by a consortium of financial
institutions, pushing the year-long process one step closer to
completion. link.reuters.com/xub49s