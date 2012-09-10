Sept 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The federal government is being urged to reach back in history for a made-in-Canada solution to its fighter jet woes by resurrecting the legendary but aborted Avro Arrow interceptor to serve as Canada's next war plane.

* The likelihood of tropical storm Leslie's centre making landfall in Newfoundland this week is high and its effects will be far-reaching, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said Sunday.

Reports in the business section:

* Detour Gold is closing in on the opening of Canada's largest gold mine in January, just as rallying gold prices set the stage for fat profits.

NATIONAL POST

* A widening federal crackdown has identified a record number of people suspected of acquiring their Canadian citizenship and immigration status through fraud, according to a government source.

* Canada will keep trying to aid its citizens in Iran - including three on death-row - with the help of its partners and allies, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said Sunday, in the wake of Ottawa's decision last week to sever ties with the Islamic Republic.

FINANCIAL POST

* There are signs Canadians are listening to the urging of government and regulators to get household debt under control, and the Bank of Canada could respond by raising interest rates "well before the end of 2013," according to a report released Friday by Moody's Analytics.

* With oil and gas companies in the process of firming up capital spending plans for the next year, Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney urged them to open their wallets and invest in the "massive opportunities" offered by Asia's growing demand for commodities rather squirrel away cash to protect themselves against a decelerating global economy.