Sept 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* One week after Toronto Mayor Rob Ford testified under oath
that he no longer uses taxpayer-funded staff and resources for
football, fresh evidence has emerged that suggests he continues
to do just that. Ford appears to have relied on at least two
mayor's office employees and their taxpayer-funded cellphones to
help administer the summer football teams he founded after
winning Toronto's top political job.
* Spending restraints are fuelling labour unrest in two of
Canada's largest provinces, with teachers' unions in Ontario
threatening to withdraw from extracurricular activities and
public auto-insurance workers in British Columbia getting set to
walk off the job.
Reports in the business section:
* Quebecor Inc's campaign to kill BCE Inc's
takeover of Astral Media Inc moved from
public appeals to regulatory hearings Tuesday, as its chief
Pierre Karl Péladeau warned the C$3.4-billion deal would create
"a monster in front of us that will kill the business."
* A week after Alberta enacted hard limits on air and water
pollutants in its oil sands-rich northeastern corner, Shell
Canada published a document that predicts the industry will
exceed some of those limits.
NATIONAL POST
* A group of northern Manitoba chiefs is complaining that
some aboriginals are being chained up in a hockey arena dressing
room instead of an RCMP holding cell because of scarce police
resources.
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is being hailed as
"World Statesman of the Year" by an American organization that
previously feted Jean Chretie, British prime minister Gordon
Brown and Korean president Lee Myung-bak. The award, for his
work as "a champion of democracy, freedom and human rights",
comes from an organization called the Appeal of Conscience
Foundation.
FINANCIAL POST
* Federal Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver downplayed
talk of drafting a formal national energy strategy Tuesday
following a meeting with provincial energy and mining ministers.
Oliver told a news conference in Charlottetown that he hadn't
heard anything in proposals for a strategy that isn't being
dealt with already.
* Royal Bank of Canada is among lenders bucking
job-cutting trends in the United States and Europe as
acquisitions help swell head counts at Canada's biggest banks.