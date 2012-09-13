Sept 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Canadian government is defending itself against
allegations it is deliberately dragging its feet in allowing
Omar Khadr to return from Guantanamo Bay by arguing much of the
delay is the fault of the Americans, new court documents show.
* Alan Trivett, executive director of Triathlon Canada, is
calling physiologists and doctors involved in Paula Findlay's
care to determine how her case of iron deficiency could have
been missed before she competed at the London Olympic Games.
Reports in the business section:
* Telus Corp is forging ahead with plans to
consolidate its dual-share structure after scoring a court
victory over a U.S. hedge fund.
NATIONAL POST
* After a 24-hour barrage of questions surrounding his
football coaching duties - first for abandoning work early to go
to a game, and then for apparently using city resources to
manage summer teams - Toronto mayor Rob Ford stuck to his
playbook and was back on the field Wednesday.
* Toronto police have stalled in their quest to apprehend a
handful of Scarborough gang members suspected in a year-long
spate of shootings, including the July gun battle on Danzig
Street that killed two bystanders and wounded nearly two dozen
others.
FINANCIAL POST
* Rogers Communications Inc, the second-largest
media and telecom conglomerate in Canada behind BCE Inc
warned regulators Wednesday that allowing its arch-competitor to
acquire outright Astral Media Inc would hand BCE
"overwhelming control" of the broadcasting marketplace.
* Maple Group, now known as TMX Group Inc, expects to
close its acquisition of Canada's main stock exchanges on
Friday. At a special meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, near
unanimous approval - 99.9 percent of votes cast - was received
for the last leg of the transaction that was more than a year in
the making.