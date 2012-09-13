Sept 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Canadian government is defending itself against allegations it is deliberately dragging its feet in allowing Omar Khadr to return from Guantanamo Bay by arguing much of the delay is the fault of the Americans, new court documents show.

* Alan Trivett, executive director of Triathlon Canada, is calling physiologists and doctors involved in Paula Findlay's care to determine how her case of iron deficiency could have been missed before she competed at the London Olympic Games.

Reports in the business section:

* Telus Corp is forging ahead with plans to consolidate its dual-share structure after scoring a court victory over a U.S. hedge fund.

NATIONAL POST

* After a 24-hour barrage of questions surrounding his football coaching duties - first for abandoning work early to go to a game, and then for apparently using city resources to manage summer teams - Toronto mayor Rob Ford stuck to his playbook and was back on the field Wednesday.

* Toronto police have stalled in their quest to apprehend a handful of Scarborough gang members suspected in a year-long spate of shootings, including the July gun battle on Danzig Street that killed two bystanders and wounded nearly two dozen others.

FINANCIAL POST

* Rogers Communications Inc, the second-largest media and telecom conglomerate in Canada behind BCE Inc warned regulators Wednesday that allowing its arch-competitor to acquire outright Astral Media Inc would hand BCE "overwhelming control" of the broadcasting marketplace.

* Maple Group, now known as TMX Group Inc, expects to close its acquisition of Canada's main stock exchanges on Friday. At a special meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, near unanimous approval - 99.9 percent of votes cast - was received for the last leg of the transaction that was more than a year in the making.