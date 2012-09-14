Sept 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A Toronto resident has added to the mayor's pigskin problems by filing a new complaint with integrity commissioner Janet Leiper over allegations Rob Ford runs his football teams with city resources. In a seven-page affidavit submitted Thursday with the city clerk's office, Jude MacDonald alleges the mayor violated Article VI of council's code of conduct, which prohibits members from using municipal resources, staff or property for non-city activities.

* Two leading conservation groups have come up with C$10-million in funding to help protect a wilderness valley in British Columbia that President Barack Obama has long urged Canada to save.

Reports in the business section:

* Telus Corp took aim at BCE Inc's well-honed reputation as a good corporate citizen Thursday, as it asked Canada's broadcast regulator to stop BCE's C$3.4-billion acquisition of Astral Media Inc.

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario's top human rights watchdog warned Thursday it will actively challenge "discriminatory" bylaws that restrict the location of group homes, but one prominent critic says the Ontario Human Rights Commission is treading clumsily into an area better left to local decision-makers.

* Ontario's Liberal government has been found in contempt of Parliament for refusing to produce all documents on the canceled electricity generating stations in Mississauga and Oakville.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's dollar strengthened to a 13-month high versus its U.S. counterpart after the Federal Reserve announced a third round of stimulus measures to spur economic growth in the nation's largest trading partner.