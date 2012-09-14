Sept 14 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A Toronto resident has added to the mayor's pigskin
problems by filing a new complaint with integrity commissioner
Janet Leiper over allegations Rob Ford runs his football teams
with city resources. In a seven-page affidavit submitted
Thursday with the city clerk's office, Jude MacDonald alleges
the mayor violated Article VI of council's code of conduct,
which prohibits members from using municipal resources, staff or
property for non-city activities.
* Two leading conservation groups have come up with
C$10-million in funding to help protect a wilderness valley in
British Columbia that President Barack Obama has long urged
Canada to save.
Reports in the business section:
* Telus Corp took aim at BCE Inc's
well-honed reputation as a good corporate citizen Thursday, as
it asked Canada's broadcast regulator to stop BCE's
C$3.4-billion acquisition of Astral Media Inc.
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario's top human rights watchdog warned Thursday it
will actively challenge "discriminatory" bylaws that restrict
the location of group homes, but one prominent critic says the
Ontario Human Rights Commission is treading clumsily into an
area better left to local decision-makers.
* Ontario's Liberal government has been found in contempt of
Parliament for refusing to produce all documents on the canceled
electricity generating stations in Mississauga and Oakville.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's dollar strengthened to a 13-month high versus its
U.S. counterpart after the Federal Reserve announced a third
round of stimulus measures to spur economic growth in the
nation's largest trading partner.