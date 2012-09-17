Sept 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Harper government plans to ask the Supreme Court to
vet its controversial Senate reform plans in the face of
opposition from provincial governments and some of its own
caucus members, sources said.
Reports in the business section:
* The RCMP is formally assessing whether to pursue a
full-blown investigation of Silvercorp Metals Inc after
a Globe and Mail story showed the Vancouver company may be
helping pay for a police probe against its detractors in China.
* The federal Competition Bureau is "increasingly concerned"
that BCE Inc's $3.4-billion purchase of Astral Media
Inc would put too much power in the hands of one
broadcaster, with the watchdog saying it could strike down the
deal even if broadcast regulators allow it to proceed.
NATIONAL POST
* As MPs return to Parliament on Monday, the federal
Conservative government is launching into a more aggressive
attack mode to brand NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and his party as
risky to the Canadian economy.
* Carey Price is into his second National Hockey League
lockout, even if he was some distance from the NHL when it shut
down for the entire 2004-05 season. Now, eight years later, the
Canadians goaltender is like everyone else wondering how this
lockout will play out.
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian Auto Workers said Sunday it will focus on
getting a deal with Ford Motor Co in its labour
negotiations with the Detroit Three after a glimmer of hope in
recent days a deal could be reached with the automaker.
* The federal government is ramping up efforts to give
Canada's nascent liquefied natural gas (LNG) business a global
boost. Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver is visiting Japan
and South Korea this week for discussions with government and
business leaders to promote energy trade and investment,
focusing on Canada's emerging LNG opportunities.