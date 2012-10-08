Oct 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Dozens of protesters rushed the gates of Marineland on
Sunday demanding an end to what they called the abuse of whales,
dolphins and other animals at the amusement park, but the
situation was quickly brought under control, police and
organizers said.
* A company with the same address and ID number as the
Toronto-based owner of a chartered bus that crashed on a New
Jersey highway wasn't authorized to operate in the United
States, documents indicate. The bus flipped, slid and crashed
into a boggy embankment on an interstate exit ramp in Wayne, New
Jersey, on Saturday morning.
Reports in the business section:
* The NHL lockout's potential impact on business is likely
to be top of mind when Bauer Performance Sports Ltd
reports first-quarter earnings Tuesday and follows up with a
conference call next week. The ice hockey-equipment maker Bauer
also has an ambitious game plan to expand its presence in
lacrosse - the fastest-growing team sport in North America.
* Sam Duboc made his name on Bay Street with successful
private equity investments in unfashionable companies such as
Hair Club for Men. Now Duboc is working on an ambitious
turnaround project: fixing Canada's woeful venture capital
industry.
NATIONAL POST
* The number of illnesses linked to beef products from the
XL Foods plant in Brooks, Alberta has increased to 10 people
from three provinces.
* Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto stepped into an unknown world
after an eight-year prison stint, with his once-dominant
criminal empire decimated by setbacks and his own family
devastated by tragedy. He arrived at Toronto's Pearson
International Airport on Friday night aboard an Air Canada
flight.
FINANCIAL POST
* Six months after announcing its intention to make an offer
to acquire Norway's Statoil Fuel & Retail and three months after
closing the largest acquisition in its 32-year history, Quebec's
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is within one high-yield
financing of raising the long-term capital needed for the
US$2.8-billion acquisition.
* Canadian retailing giant Hudson's Bay Co will
cut 210 jobs in Toronto as the company moves its information
services department to the United States. HBC said it will
transfer 130 jobs from the Canadian information services
department to an office in St. Louis, Missouri. Another 80 jobs
will be eliminated.