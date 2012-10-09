Oct 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Faced with a $14.8 billion deficit and a stubbornly high
health-care budget, the Ontario government is taking a
heightened interest in the billings of emergency-department
doctors.
A group representing the province's 2,000 emergency doctors
is warning its members of a recent flurry of formal audits by
the Ministry of Health questioning the details of billings for
services.
* Corporate tax revenue coming in to Ottawa was up slightly
last year, even as the Conservative government was in the midst
of an aggressive plan to lower the corporate tax rate.
The federal government raised $31.7 billion from corporate
taxes in the fiscal year that ended March 31, up from $30.5
billion in 2010-11. The new data on corporate tax revenue will
be examined closely in Ottawa, where debate over the appropriate
rate has been a dominant theme of recent election campaigns.
Reports in the business section:
* Retailers bracing for next year's arrival of U.S. discount
juggernaut Target Corp face a more immediate threat: the
lowly dollar store.
The fastest-growing sector in Canadian retailing, dollar
stores are forcing mainstream merchants, ranging from discounter
Wal-Mart Canada Corp to generalist Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
, to step up their own dollar promotions.
* Canada's clean tech sector is getting some new help from
the federal government as Ottawa looks to grab a fatter share of
the booming global market for renewable energy and energy
efficiency.
The government's lead agencies on export assistance and
sustainable technology are teaming up to identify and support
companies that are moving from development to full commercial
effort and are eager to penetrate international markets.
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's electronic spy organization says that the
state-of-the-art headquarters now being built in an Ottawa
suburb will make it a leader among its allies and attract the
best and brightest of spies, according to newly released
government documents obtained by The Ottawa Citizen.
FINANCIAL POST
* The chief executive of Quebecor Inc warned
Monday the Canadian entertainment industry must start making
content that appeals to audiences beyond its borders or risks
being overtaken by Web-based providers who are increasingly
ramping up global distribution businesses.
* Pension fund managers are looking at taking on more risk
in their portfolios as they look to boost returns amid low
interest rates and volatile stock markets, according to a report
by Pyramis Global Advisors.