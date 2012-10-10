Oct 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Montreal region was rattled by an earthquake strong
enough to wake some people from their slumber just after
midnight Wednesday.
* After almost a year of waiting, Canada has formally joined
major Pacific Rim trade talks - negotiations that will put
pressure on Ottawa to ratchet back protections sheltering
Canadian dairy, egg and poultry farmers from foreign
competition.
Reports in the business section:
* Telus Corp is poised to launch an app on Wednesday
that will allow its 600,000 home television subscribers to
channel surf on Telus's Optik TV service using an iPhone or iPad
instead of the remote control, in one of the biggest upgrades
since remotes went wireless in the 1980s.
* Polar Mobile, one of Canada's fastest-growing mobile
start-ups, is completely overhauling the way it does business,
switching focus from building apps for specific smartphones and
instead designing software that runs on any mobile device. At
the heart of the company's transition is HTML 5.
NATIONAL POST
* The United Church of Canada is poised to strike a special
task force dedicated to uncovering historic forced adoption
practices, just as a national group prepares for an
unprecedented conference next week that it hopes will catapult
the topic squarely on to the public agenda and pressure the
federal government to call an inquiry.
* Quebec's corruption inquiry has exploded onto the
provincial stage with allegations of illegal political financing
by the recently defeated Charest Liberals, the same party that
reluctantly called the probe. After having already alleged
rampant kickbacks, Mafia ties and bid-rigging at the municipal
level, a star witness has now made scathing accusations of
influence-peddling under the ex-Liberal government.
FINANCIAL POST
* If Chinese telecom firms are allowed to provide
components for Canadian networks, the rising Communist
superpower could compromise this country's security, experts
said Tuesday, adding that such risk remains high regardless of
where suppliers are based.
The warning comes in the wake of a report this week from the
United States Congressional Intelligence Committee that labeled
both Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
as national security threats.
* Canada's economic growth is being driven by resource-rich
Western provinces, according to a Bank of Montreal report
released Tuesday. Alberta leads the pack, with the bank
predicting 3.5 percent real GDP growth this year, falling back a
bit to 2.9 percent in 2013.