THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's second-largest meat processing plant will resume
partial operations Tuesday after a bizarre weekend standoff that
saw XL Foods lay off its entire work force on Saturday, and then
recall more than a third of them the next day.
* As Premier Pauline Marois starts her three-day official
visit to Paris by meeting French President François Hollande,
the Parti Québécois Leader hopes France will revert to its
long-standing diplomatic position toward Quebec.
Reports in the business section:
* Housing markets across Canada - with the exception of
Calgary - are continuing to soften, even as the fall sales
season kicks off. Figures to be released Monday by the Canadian
Real Estate Association are expected to show falling sales in
most major cities in September, with Vancouver leading the
decline. September's decrease in sales comes on the heels of a
5.8 percent monthly drop from July to August.
* Canada's economy is struggling, but the manufacturing
sector is expected to show some growth when the factory shipment
figures for August are released Tuesday. Still, most of the
improvement - if it happens - may be because of increased car
production and petroleum exports, rather than any significant
broad-based recovery among manufacturers.
NATIONAL POST
* Former Bank of Canada governor John Crow reflects on the
legacy of fellow former governor James Elliott Coyne, who passed
away Friday at the age of 102.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada has been so stuck on the idea that energy
development depends on boosting exports to the United States and
Asia that the obvious other option, increasing domestic use, has
been getting less attention than it deserves. That option will
be thrust to the top of the national agenda if TransCanada Corp
moves ahead with plans to convert parts of its
underutilized Canadian Mainline system from gas to oil
transportation, which could be ready for takeoff by the end of
the year.
* A trading halt and regulatory investigation into a
Canadian junior miner has raised questions about the company's
ownership structure and cast a cloud over its board members,
which include some high-profile Canadian businessmen. When the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission halted Liberty Silver
Corp on Oct. 5, it had "questions concerning publicly
available information about Liberty Silver, the control of its
stock, its market price, and trading in the stock."