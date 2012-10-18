Oct 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* After pushing back retirement benefits for millions of
Canadians earlier this year, the Conservative government is
shrinking the generous pensions of MPs and federal public
servants.
* Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty's office established a
high-level initiative code named Project Vapour to manage the
fallout from the government's decision to pull the plug on a
multibillion-dollar power plant, documents show.
A dozen e-mails, made public days before McGuinty resigned,
show that the premier's closest advisers were directly involved
in sensitive talks with TransCanada Corp, the Calgary
energy giant that was to build the province's third-largest
gas-fired power plant in Oakville.
Reports in the business section:
* Exxon Mobil Corp is acquiring Celtic Exploration
Ltd for $2.6-billion, capping ten years of growth for
the Calgary company that has amassed large tracts of land that
are rich with liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas that could one
day be exported to Asia.
* The venerable Hudson's Bay Co is accelerating
its makeover for 21st-century retail, with a public share
offering that would value Canada's oldest company at up to
$2.6-billion.
NATIONAL POST
* A subsidiary of a Brazilian-based company that calls
itself a leading animal protein processor in the U.S. and
Australia says it is taking over management of XL Foods, the
Alberta-based plant at the heart of the recent beef recall.
* Two months after the 23-year-old wife of Manitoba senator
Rod Zimmer was thrust into the spotlight after causing a
disturbance on an airliner, she is kicking off her acting career
by starring in an independent film about a world ruled by women.
FINANCIAL POST
* During Tuesday night's U.S. presidential debate, Mitt
Romney once again painted Canada as a glowing example of a
country where corporate tax rates are done right. "Canada's tax
rate on companies is now 15 percent, ours is 35 percent," Romney
said during the debate. "So if you're starting a business, where
would you rather start it?"
So is he right about Canada being a better place to start a
business?
* After Potash Corp slashed its earnings guidance
on Wednesday, many investors had one question: What took so
long?