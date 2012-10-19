Oct 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Dalton McGuinty's decision to suspend all business at the
Ontario legislature has created divisions within Liberal Party
ranks, with some members of provincial parliament g r owing uneasy
and one potential leadership candidate openly criticizing the
move as a way to avoid scrutiny.
* After escaping the largest human-trafficking ring in
Canadian history, Tibor Baranyai could have quietly returned to
his native Hungary. Instead, he chose to help police and
prosecutors take down the criminal organization that forced him
to work as a virtual slave on construction sites.
Reports in the business section:
* With one eye on the strong resource economy and the other
on its chief rival, Air Canada is ramping up the
frequency of its short regional flights in Western Canada.
* The spat between Enbridge Inc and British
Columbia is escalating, with each side accusing the other of
being out of line regarding discussions - or more precisely, the
lack of discussions - over explosive issues tied to the
controversial oil sands pipeline the province currently opposes.
NATIONAL POST
* A retired city of Montreal engineer says he collected more
than $600,000 in cash kickbacks from construction companies over
nearly 20 years.
FINANCIAL POST
* Research In Motion Ltd Chief Executive Thorsten
Heins fired back at a New York Times article on the apparent
social embarrassment of being seen using a BlackBerry
smartphone.
* Canada's securities industry regulator is calling for
tougher oversight of the Canadian version of Libor. In an
emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Investment Industry
Regulatory Organization of Canada said while it isn't aware of
any problems with the Canadian Dealer Offered Rate, or CDOR,
"(r)ecent experiences with Libor have pointed to a need for
increased scrutiny of such survey-based reference rates."