* Dalton McGuinty's decision to suspend all business at the Ontario legislature has created divisions within Liberal Party ranks, with some members of provincial parliament g r owing uneasy and one potential leadership candidate openly criticizing the move as a way to avoid scrutiny.

* After escaping the largest human-trafficking ring in Canadian history, Tibor Baranyai could have quietly returned to his native Hungary. Instead, he chose to help police and prosecutors take down the criminal organization that forced him to work as a virtual slave on construction sites.

* With one eye on the strong resource economy and the other on its chief rival, Air Canada is ramping up the frequency of its short regional flights in Western Canada.

* The spat between Enbridge Inc and British Columbia is escalating, with each side accusing the other of being out of line regarding discussions - or more precisely, the lack of discussions - over explosive issues tied to the controversial oil sands pipeline the province currently opposes.

* A retired city of Montreal engineer says he collected more than $600,000 in cash kickbacks from construction companies over nearly 20 years.

* Research In Motion Ltd Chief Executive Thorsten Heins fired back at a New York Times article on the apparent social embarrassment of being seen using a BlackBerry smartphone.

* Canada's securities industry regulator is calling for tougher oversight of the Canadian version of Libor. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada said while it isn't aware of any problems with the Canadian Dealer Offered Rate, or CDOR, "(r)ecent experiences with Libor have pointed to a need for increased scrutiny of such survey-based reference rates."