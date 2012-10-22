Oct 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The lawn of the British Columbia (B.C.) legislature is
expected to be filled with protesters Monday for a mass sit-in
against the proposed Northern Gateway oil pipeline. Scorched by
the growing opposition, the B.C. government has already adopted
a more hostile stand toward the project.
* Martin Rennie's scowl soon turned into a smile Sunday
night. The Vancouver Whitecaps coach was thrilled as his team
became the first Canadian franchise to qualify for the Major
League Soccer playoffs.
Report in the business section:
* Ottawa's decision to spike the takeover of Progress Energy
Resources Corp promises to ripple through stock markets
Monday, hitting not only the natural gas company in question,
but possibly others that investors believed could at some point
yield fat takeover premiums.
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's parliamentary budget officer says he'll file
court action this week over the refusal of some federal
departments to hand over details of billions of dollars in
planned cuts by the Harper government.
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper called three federal
byelections Sunday, a move Opposition Leader Tom Mulcair says is
an important warmup for the clash of visions he expects in the
next general election.
FINANCIAL POST
* The foreign financial backer for new wireless provider
Wind Mobile moved Sunday to take control of the startup carrier.
Orascom Telecom Holdings SAE, an Egypt-based
international wireless operator, said it plans to exercise its
option to convert a 65 percent economic interest in Wind into
voting equity, a move that would transfer control from
Toronto-based Globalive Communications.