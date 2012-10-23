Oct 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Dalton McGuinty won't be challenging Justin Trudeau for
the federal Liberal leadership. The Ontario premier has decided
to look for challenges outside politics altogether.
McGuinty has been under mounting pressure to run for the
federal party's top job since he shocked the nation last week by
announcing his intention to resign as premier.
* A national index of well being, to be released Tuesday,
shows that growing economic output since the recession has not
translated into a better quality of life for many Canadians.
Reports in the business section:
* The federal government's surprise move to block the
takeover of Progress Energy Resources Corp is adding to
growing concerns about a "Canadian discount" that weighs on
share prices and frustrates companies' ability to raise capital
and do deals.
The government's decision immediately reminded investors of
previous high-profile deals in Canada that fell apart amid
government or regulatory scrutiny, and has created uncertainty
about the bid for Calgary's Nexen Inc by China's CNOOC
Ltd.
* TransCanada Corp said on Monday it had restarted
its major oil pipeline to the central United States from Canada
following a five-day outage to check for a potential defect on
the line in the U.S. Midwest.
NATIONAL POST
* U.S. President Barack Obama repeatedly attacked Republican
challenger Mitt Romney on foreign policy on Monday in their
third and final debate in an effort to blunt his opponent's
surge in the polls with two weeks left until election day.
* Despite accusations that they are "killers of the sick and
elderly," a growing number of British Columbia healthcare
workers are resisting a mandatory flu shot, arguing that it is
an issue of personal choice.
FINANCIAL POST
* Several reports stated that Royal Bank of Canada
is on the verge of a deal to acquire the Canadian operations of
Ally Financial Inc, the former auto finance arm of
General Motors Corp now majority owned by the U.S.
Treasury, for around $4 billion.
RBC and Ally both declined to comment on the matter, but
analysts speculated that a sale, whether to the Royal or another
Canadian bank, is likely.
* Canadian National Railway Co's third quarter
result came in slightly ahead of expectations. But the country's
largest railway also warned it was expecting a "challenging end
to the year" given the uncertainty in the broader economy and
some rising expenses that will likely carry on into 2013.