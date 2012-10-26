Oct 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Quebec-Vermont border is the scene of growing chaos as illegal migrants hop over unguarded entry points or drive through guarded crossings on the outbound lanes, zipping by helpless Canadian border officials.

The goal of the migrants, many of whom come from Roma communities in Europe, is to make their refugee claims from inside Canada, officials say. If captured at the border, they risk being returned to the United States on the basis of a bilateral agreement.

* On the day it was revealed that Toronto's mayor had again run afoul of the integrity commissioner, Rob Ford called for her office and those of two other watchdogs to be abolished because they are a "waste of taxpayers' money."

Reports in the business section:

* The United States is in danger of falling back into recession if its politicians cannot agree on how to avoid a "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and spending cuts, warns the head of the International Monetary Fund.

In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Christine Lagarde said that a failure by the leaders of the world's largest economy to come up with a fiscal plan would have "dire economic consequences" - and is a major risk to a Canadian economy that has outperformed most other industrialized countries.

* Canada's largest chain of metropolitan newspapers will close the gates in the new year and ask readers to pay to read their online content. Postmedia Network said it would put up paywalls at all of its titles early in the new year, including the National Post, as it reported a C$28 million ($28.17 million) third-quarter loss.

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian authorities are claiming to have uncovered a human smuggling ring that has brought hundreds of Romanian refugee claimants to the Toronto area through Mexico, the National Post has learned. The smugglers are charging between C$10,000 and C$30,000 for passage to Canada along a route that runs from Mexico to Texas to greater Toronto.

* Census data released Wednesday reveal Canada's vast linguistic landscape, with 191 distinct languages. And for more than two million Canadians, the language spoken at home is neither English or French.

FINANCIAL POST

* Squeezed between public alarm over increasing ownership of Canadian resources by state-owned entities and investors demanding their payday, Prime Minister Stephen Harper has promised new rules to ensure Canadians don't get short-changed.

* Air Canada's pilots have selected new leaders to oversee the 3,000 member union, a few months after losing an arbitration ruling that imposed a new collective agreement with the country's largest airline.