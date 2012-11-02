Nov 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper will land in India this
weekend with a simple mission: rekindling a number of
high-profile trade deals with this rapidly expanding economy
that have either stalled or made slow progress.
* Just two days after vowing he would not hide from the
corruption scandal that has swamped his city and brought an
emergency ethics crackdown from the province, the mayor of
Montreal Gerald Tremblay has left on a surprise vacation.
Reports in the business section:
* BCE Inc vowed to protect its dividend strategy
and consider other takeovers if last-ditch efforts to rescue a
C$3 billion bid for Astral Media Inc fail.
* The Andean gold project that is key to driving future
growth at Barrick Gold Corp just got more expensive to
build, and the company is still not done looking at costs.
The Toronto-based miner said the Pascua Lama project, set in
the mountains between Chile and Argentina, will now cost as much
as $8.5 billion to develop.
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is defending his decision to leave
another city hall meeting in order to coach his high school
football squad, arguing that a game that ended early because of
a dispute Thursday "could have gotten really ugly" if he hadn't
been there to control his team.
* The Parti Quebecois government is introducing new
anti-corruption measures in its first piece of legislation and
will subject companies to increased scrutiny if they want public
contracts.
FINANCIAL POST
* National Bank of Canada is cutting about 300 jobs,
including 10 vice presidents, as the country's sixth biggest
lender shakes up its organizational structure to tighten
expenses.
* Crescent Point Energy Corp, Canada's No. 4
independent oil exploration company, said Thursday it has agreed
to buy closely held Ute Energy Upstream Holdings LLC for $784
million in cash.