Nov 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A federal burial fund meant to give impoverished veterans
a final dignified salute has rejected over two-thirds of the
applications it has received since 2006.
* A beef processing plant in Alberta that was temporarily
closed after its products were recalled because of E.coli
contamination has been cautioned for failing to fully meet food
safety standards again.
Reports in the business section:
* Bombardier Inc faces fairly low expectations
when it reports third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. That could
play to the company's advantage, particularly if it has any
surprisingly good news to deliver.
* Global trade flows have been under growing pressure since
the summer when Europe slipped back into recession, China
downshifted and the United States continued to falter.
Tentative signs suggest the worst may be over as several key
economies prepare to release trade figures for September this
week.
NATIONAL POST
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper's unusually long six day
trip to India will be heavily focused on encouraging trade and
investment, but will also touch on the personal ties between the
two countries - the one million strong Indian diaspora in
Canada.
* The race for Ontario's top job has officially begun, with
Toronto Centre MPP Glen Murray becoming the first to announce
his candidacy for the leader of the Liberal Party and the
premiership of the province.
FINANCIAL POST
* With a divisive and still-too-close-to-call U.S. election
only days away, a group of 20 finance ministers and central
bankers who gathered Sunday in Mexico City are urging political
action to avoid the looming "fiscal cliff" of government
spending cuts and tax hikes set to take effect next year in the
United States.