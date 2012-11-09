Nov 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Conservative-dominated Senate is likely to defeat
gambling legislation that was supported unanimously by all
parties in the House of Commons.
A large number of Conservative and Liberal senators are
ready to defeat a private member's bill that would allow
Canadians to bet on a single sports event. ()
* Two people were killed as an explosion loud enough to be
heard for kilometers ripped through an industrial plant in
Quebec on Thursday, triggering a fire that produced a thick,
dark cloud of toxic smoke. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The U.S. Television Coalition, a group of five local
stations, is asking Canadian cable, satellite and Internet TV
providers to pay for the right to distribute their signals to
viewers. The signals are currently plucked off the air and
redistributed to Canadian viewers without any direct
compensation paid to the stations.
The coalition comprises WIVB and WNLO, Buffalo stations that
carry the CBS signal; the Minneapolis-based ABC
affiliate KSTP; NBC affiliate WDIV in Detroit; and the NBC
affiliate in Rochester. ()
* Frank Stronach, the 80-year-old founder of auto parts
giant Magna International Inc is stepping down from the
board of directors of the company he founded in 1957.
Stronach said he is too busy starting a new political party
in Austria and getting his latest venture - a chain of
steakhouses serving organic beef - up and running to remain on
Magna's board. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Politicians turned down an application to re-zone land
near Nestle Canada's factory in Toronto for a residential and
commercial development.
Nestle Canada officials spoke out against any residential
development on the land, arguing that increased traffic and
potential noise concerns from new residents will affect the
viability of their 24-hour, 7-day-a-week business. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Some investors still seem to think governments will rescue
failing large banks despite new rules designed to allow troubled
institutions to collapse without taxpayer bailouts, the head of
the Group of 20s Financial Stability Board said on Thursday.
Mark Carney, who is also governor of the Bank of Canada,
said the FSB had made progress in implementing reforms to ensure
no bank was considered "too big to fail," but that more work may
need to be done. ()
* Close to C$120 million ($120.3 million) in revenues
generated by TMX Group Inc could be affected by a data
fee review undertaken Thursday by the Canadian Securities
Administrators, according to analysts at RBC Capital Markets.
The umbrella group for Canada's securities regulators is
looking into possibly regulating the fees equity marketplaces,
such as stock exchanges, charge for data. ()