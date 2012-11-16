Nov 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A former official of the Canada Revenue Agency has become
an RCMP informant, helping the Mounties go after an alleged
network of corruption and fraud that has engulfed the
tax-collection agency, sources say.
The RCMP has used the informant to collect information on
officials at the CRA who have been accused of corruption and
business people who are alleged to have offered them bribes to
reduce their tax bills. ()
* The federal Conservative government is attempting to
negotiate the transfer of a renowned freshwater research
facility in Northern Ontario to a Winnipeg-based international
institute, sources familiar with the discussions say.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has been heavily
criticized for its decision to sell the Experimental Lakes Area,
a one of a kind natural laboratory consisting of 58 small lakes
and their drainage areas which, for 44 years, has been helping
solve critical water problems like acid rain. ()
Reports in the business section:
* TransCanada Corp is facing new risks in its bid
for a quick approval of its long stalled Keystone XL pipeline,
including a potential delay to await completion of a
government-ordered study into whether oil sands bitumen is more
dangerous to transport than conventional crude. ()
* Canada's competition watchdog is being criticized by
British bankers over its handling of an international
investigation into interest rate fixing.
Royal Bank of Scotland says the Canadian Competition
Bureau has not respected British law in trying to force the bank
to produce documents relating to fixing of the London interbank
offered rate, or Libor. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A controversial Canadian imam who has been banned from
several countries says Ottawa delayed renewing his passport for
almost six months while federal officials conducted an
investigation.
Bilal Philips, 65, a Jamaican-born Canadian who lives in
affluent Qatar, said he arrived in Toronto in May intending to
stay for 10 days, but was grounded after Passport Canada put him
under scrutiny. ()
* The honeymoon appears to be over for NDP leader Tom
Mulcair, with Canadians shifting some support to the man
creating a lot of buzz on Parliament Hill: Justin Trudeau.
If a federal election were held now, the federal NDP would
garner 30 percent of the popular vote, an eight percentage point
drop from June and the biggest decline since the summer for any
party, according to an exclusive poll conducted by Ipsos Reid
for Postmedia News and Global Television. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The energy industry and Canadians opposed to its plans
seem to be speaking in different tongues. One side is focused on
economic climate, the other on climate change. One brandishes
impressive employment numbers, the other embarrassingly high CO2
emissions. One talks about provincial and federal permits, the
other highlights the absence of a "social licence".
A common gripe among industry executives is that the average
Canadian doesn't comprehend the economic benefits and job
creation the industry brings to the table, nor does he or she
trust the safety of the technologies deployed. ()
* Bay Street investment firm Invesco Canada Ltd has hit a
roadblock in its attempt to dislodge the board of
chronically-underperforming hardware retailer Rona Inc.
After meeting late Wednesday to discuss Invesco's planned
putsch, Rona's board called its annual shareholders meeting for
May 14, at which time its current board will come up for
re-election. A Rona official said in an interview Thursday that
by law, another meeting cannot now be called "on the same
topic."