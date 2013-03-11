March 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Parti Québécois government is bracing for a passionate
debate on its proposed language policy as public hearings begin
this week on a bill to reinforce the use of French in Quebec
society.
* The contenders trailing Philippe Couillard in the race to
replace Jean Charest as Quebec Liberal leader are grasping at
the Ontario party's recent example for hope their race is not
over. With Couillard firmly in the lead and, according to some
reports, holding the support of around half of committed
delegates, his two opponents are evoking Ontario Premier
Kathleen Wynne's come-from-behind victory as they try to rally
their troops for next weekend's leadership vote.
* As a number of transit systems move toward unstaffed
trains, the Toronto Transit Commission is taking a half-step in
that direction, laying the groundwork for largely hands-off
operation on one of its two lines within a few years.
Reports in the business section:
* Mortgage brokers are pressing the federal government to
make it easier for young people to buy their first homes, just
as the spring sales season descends and Ottawa prepares its next
budget.
* Canada Finance Minister Jim Flaherty has taken his battle
against a housing bubble an extraordinary step further, issuing
rare praise for the country's banks for not matching Bank of
Montreal's cut-rate mortgages, which the lender rolled
out a week ago in an attempt to drum up new business.
* One of Canada's most productive auto assembly plants is
getting a C$250 million ($243 million) boost that likely
solidifies about 3,000 jobs well into the 2020s. General Motors
Co will invest that amount at its Cami Automotive factory
in Ingersoll, Ontario, to respond more quickly to changing
consumer tastes by building vehicles off more than one platform
or basic underbody.
NATIONAL POST
* Canada Prime Minister Stephen Harper will travel to
Yellowknife on Monday to mark the end of talks granting
province-like powers to the Northwest Territories. Harper's
office confirmed on Sunday that he will be present at the event,
to be held at the territorial legislature.
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford used his radio show on Sunday to
hit back at a former election rival who accused him of
inappropriate touching and lewd comments, telling his listeners
the allegations were "not true" and questioning whether his
accuser was "playing with a full deck."
* Most Canadians are in favor of restrictions on the number
of qualified immigrants accepted into the country each year, a
new poll suggests.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's see-sawing labor force swung back into
job-creation mode in February, with a net 50,700 people finding
work. Most of those new hires were aged 55 or older - continuing
a trend from January.
* Americans living in Canada have already found themselves
in the sights of the Internal Revenue Service, but a Canadian
tax expert is warning that they should pay particular attention
to their use of investment vehicles such as the Tax Free Savings
Account.
* The recent surge in demand for air travel in Canada
appears to be leaving Porter Airlines Inc behind, with traffic
falling precipitously at the Toronto Island-based airline while
its rivals consistently report record months of filling their
planes.