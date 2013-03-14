March 14 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Justin Trudeau has already been anointed the next leader
of the Liberal Party by one of his main rivals in the race, all
the while winning a crucial extension in his efforts to allow
supporters to register for next month's vote.
* Police have searched the Montreal home of a former
executive who ran SNC Lavalin Group Inc's international
construction division, extending a probe of foreign bribery
allegations to include an earlier era of the firm's leadership.
* The Parti Québécois government is poised to launch an
offensive against Ottawa as part of a "sovereignist governance"
strategy adopted by cabinet. Alexandre Cloutier, Minister for
Canadian Intergovernmental Affairs, said the attack will be on
the federal government's reforms of employment insurance, which
the PQ contends are especially harmful to seasonal workers in
Quebec.
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry announced an order of 1
million new BlackBerry 10 smartphones, its largest single order
ever, as the company looks to the devices to drive a much-needed
turnaround.
* Bell Media Inc wants to redirect millions of
dollars in new program funding toward the creation of new dramas
and comedies, citing a lack of interest and limited audiences
for "high-end performing and visual arts programming."
* Two years after a massive earthquake and the resulting
tsunami took 16,000 lives and washed 1.5 million tonnes of
debris into the ocean, Japan has given Canada C$1 million
($973,500) to help clean up the British Columbia coast.
NATIONAL POST
* The British Columbia Medical Association and the
provincial government are teaming up to offer a big carrot to
doctors to get them to practice in several rural areas. Family
doctors and specialists who commit to three years in one of 17
designated communities will get a special payment of C$100,000.
* The cost of cancelling two gas plants in Oakville and
Mississauga in Ontario is closer to C$828 million, more than
three times what the governing Liberals insist taxpayers will
bear, an energy expert said on Wednesday.
* Toronto's lobbyist registrar says the city government
should tighten the rules around when and where lobbying can
occur. Linda Gehrke wants council to restrict lobbying to
regular business hours - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. - or during council or
committee meetings.
FINANCIAL POST
* Railroads such as Warren Buffett's Burlington Northern
Santa Fe LLC are keeping oil flowing from the Bakken in
North Dakota to refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast, as the
White House deliberates on the fate of TransCanada Corp's
petroleum artery.
* The founder and executive chairman of Fisker Automotive
Inc resigned from the cash-strapped "green car" startup on
Wednesday, saying he was at odds with the automaker's top
executives over business strategy.
* Canada's Northwest Territories is appealing to Asian
investors to boost oil and natural gas drilling after reaching
an agreement with the federal government over control of
resources, the region's leader said.