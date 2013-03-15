March 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* More than 2-1/2 years after a Canadian pipeline rupture
spilled heavy oil into a Michigan river, the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency is ordering Calgary-based Enbridge Inc
to perform additional dredging to remove submerged oil.
* Nancy Pelosi, one of Washington's most powerful Democrats,
has signaled that she is skeptical about the benefits of the
controversial Keystone XL pipeline that would send heavy crude
from Alberta's oil sands across the United States to refineries
on the Gulf Coast.
* Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp is promising a special
deal to Toronto that would give the city a generous slice of
gambling revenues from a downtown casino. Toronto would receive
fees for hosting a casino that are more than double those
offered to other municipalities.
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry is bringing more functionality
to the security services it already offers for Apple Inc's
iOS devices and smartphones running Google Inc's
Android software as the BlackBerry maker battles to
retain its lead in the increasingly competitive mobile device
management space.
* Pierre Karl Péladeau surprised the media industry and even
some Quebecor Inc directors by stepping down as chief
executive and handing the company to his most trusted
lieutenant, Robert Dépatie.
* The fate of Suncor Energy Inc's Voyageur upgrader
will be made public within days, but with rapidly expanding
North American oil supplies challenging the viability of major
oil sands projects, the prospects for the C$11.6 billion ($11.3
billion) upgrader are looking increasingly grim.
NATIONAL POST
* Peter Penashue, the federal intergovernmental affairs
minister, resigned on Thursday from cabinet and as the member of
Parliament for Labrador over irregularities with campaign
funding.
* After a near-disaster at Toronto Pearson International
Airport on Monday, the Transportation Safety Board has
dispatched an investigator to find out how an unmanned work van
was allowed to drive into the path of an incoming flight from
Edmonton.
FINANCIAL POST
* A new report says Canada has moved up its economic ranking
to sixth out of 16 countries - but it's mostly due to the
weakness of other countries. The Conference Board of Canada says
the country has retained its "B" grade and improved its ranking
from 11th since its last report card in pre-recession 2008,
adding that part of the reason the surge is because some
European countries going through tough times.
* Interactive Ontario is the latest industry group to urge
the Ontario Securities Commission to approve proposed exemptions
for raising capital in the province via crowdfunding. The OSC
released a consultation paper at the end of last year, calling
for interested stakeholders to comment on proposed regulatory
changes that would allow small businesses and startups to
solicit small contributions from a large number of investors in
exchange for securities.