March 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* For 45 years, the Canadian International Development Agency has been synonymous with Canada's efforts to alleviate poverty and respond to disasters abroad. That brand - as Canada and the world know it, at least - is no longer.

The Conservative government announced on Thursday that CIDA, once a standalone agency, will be absorbed into the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. ()

* Quebec is accusing the federal government of attacking the province with a budget that threatens to sabotage its economy. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The Cypriot financial crisis is dangerously close to a boiling point as depositors scramble to withdraw cash amid a warning from European monetary authorities that they will pull emergency funding from the country's banks if a bailout deal is not struck by Monday. ()

* Lululemon Athletica Inc is backing away from its initial statement that its costly pants gaffe was the mistake solely of its suppliers. On Thursday, Christine Day, Chief Executive of Lululemon, said her company may have been at fault because of a possible design shift or some other reason. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The private security contractor who bodyguarded Saadi Gaddafi during the 2011 Libyan revolution was to be deported to Australia on Thursday night after he was deemed complicit in crimes against humanity. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian Conservative government says it is continuing along a narrow fiscal path on the way to balancing its books within the next two years. But weaker revenue - hampered by recently discounted Canadian oil prices - and a stumbling post-recession rebound have not made that job any easier. ()

* Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty may be cracking down on banks offering low rates to consumers, but his own government seems to be looking for the cheapest debt it can find. ()