April 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Conservative Senator Pamela Wallin stepped down on Tuesday as chair of the Senate's national security and defense committee, citing personal reasons. ()

* A group of First Nation communities in mineral-rich Northern Ontario is asking the province to postpone implementation of new mining regulations that went into effect this week, claiming the rules were drafted without full consultation. ()

* Newcomers to Canada are being bluntly told in a revised federal guidebook for immigrants that polygamy and forced marriages are illegal in this country. ()

Reports in the business section:

* TransCanada Corp has moved a major step forward on its plan to ship Western Canadian crude to the country's eastern refineries and export facilities, so far facing few of the political hurdles that have dogged other pipeline projects aimed at moving crude out of Alberta. ()

* Suncor Energy Inc said its tests show an industrial water release at an oil sands site last week didn't have any effect on aquatic life in the Athabasca river. ()

* Companies are taking advantage of record-low interest rates and strong demand for corporate bonds to bulk up their growing piles of cash, holding on to those reserves in part as an insurance policy against economic turmoil. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A CBC investigation has fingered a third man from London, Ontario, with possible links to a terrorist attack on an Algerian gas plant in January.

Aaron Yoon was a classmate of Xristos Katsiroubas and Ali Medlej, two men the public broadcaster identified on Monday as being among 29 Islamist extremists who stormed the In Amenas plant and held hundreds of workers hostage for four days. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The owner of Canada's only major league baseball team, Rogers Communications Inc, and its chief competitor BCE Inc, are both hoping that the desire of die-hard sports fans to watch live events will defend the business of television distribution against a sudden and growing trend.

That threat to purveyors of traditional TV is one that Rogers hopes to counter, in part, with bulked-up sports programming and promotion across multiple platforms. ()