THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Conservative Senator Pamela Wallin stepped down on Tuesday
as chair of the Senate's national security and defense
committee, citing personal reasons. ()
* A group of First Nation communities in mineral-rich
Northern Ontario is asking the province to postpone
implementation of new mining regulations that went into effect
this week, claiming the rules were drafted without full
consultation. ()
* Newcomers to Canada are being bluntly told in a revised
federal guidebook for immigrants that polygamy and forced
marriages are illegal in this country. ()
Reports in the business section:
* TransCanada Corp has moved a major step forward
on its plan to ship Western Canadian crude to the country's
eastern refineries and export facilities, so far facing few of
the political hurdles that have dogged other pipeline projects
aimed at moving crude out of Alberta. ()
* Suncor Energy Inc said its tests show an
industrial water release at an oil sands site last week didn't
have any effect on aquatic life in the Athabasca river. ()
* Companies are taking advantage of record-low interest
rates and strong demand for corporate bonds to bulk up their
growing piles of cash, holding on to those reserves in part as
an insurance policy against economic turmoil. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A CBC investigation has fingered a third man from London,
Ontario, with possible links to a terrorist attack on an
Algerian gas plant in January.
Aaron Yoon was a classmate of Xristos Katsiroubas and Ali
Medlej, two men the public broadcaster identified on Monday as
being among 29 Islamist extremists who stormed the In Amenas
plant and held hundreds of workers hostage for four days. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The owner of Canada's only major league baseball team,
Rogers Communications Inc, and its chief competitor
BCE Inc, are both hoping that the desire of die-hard
sports fans to watch live events will defend the business of
television distribution against a sudden and growing trend.
That threat to purveyors of traditional TV is one that
Rogers hopes to counter, in part, with bulked-up sports
programming and promotion across multiple platforms. ()