April 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Alberta government has quietly presented a proposal to sharply increase levies on carbon production and force large oil-industry producers to slash greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 40 per cent on each barrel of production, a long-term plan that has surprised Ottawa and industry executives with its ambition. ()

* Bruce Heyman, a Chicago-based Goldman Sachs executive and one of Barack Obama's top fundraisers, is in final talks to become the next U.S. ambassador to Canada, according to sources. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Low interest rates have failed to jump-start the housing market, as sales in major Canadian cities in March fell sharply below where they were last spring. Despite a series of mortgage-rate promotions offering five-year loans at less than 3 percent, sales of existing homes in the Toronto area slumped 17 percent in March from a year earlier, while Vancouver sales sank 18 percent. ()

* Toronto-Dominion Bank CEO Ed Clark unveiled Bharat Masrani as his successor. The Ugandan-born banker will take over on Nov. 1, 2014, after a transitional stint as chief operating officer. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Lululemon Athletica Inc says its chief product officer is leaving the retailer, just weeks after it pulled its black Luon pants from store shelves because they were too sheer.

In a statement Wednesday, Lululemon said Sheree Waterson, who joined the company in 2008, will leave effective as of April 15. ()