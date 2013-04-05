April 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A northern Ontario spill of oil from a derailed train is 100 times larger than Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd initially reported.

The company said Wednesday that only four barrels spilled. On Thursday, it said some oil had flowed beneath the snow and gone undetected. CP now estimates 400 barrels spilled, or 63,500 litres - a slightly greater amount than the company's spill last week in Minnesota. ()

* A massive leak of data about bank accounts held in international tax havens is raising new calls for a global crackdown on tax cheats.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based in Washington D.C., revealed this week that it has received an unprecedented leak of documents containing financial information from about 120,000 offshore bank accounts, including 450 held by Canadian residents. ()

* After an unprecedented 26-month buildup, Target Corp is finally officially opening its first 24 stores in Canada - after a month of "soft openings" - and inevitably facing customer letdown. ()

* The federal government is scrambling to obtain access to information gleaned from a massive confidential data leak containing the identities of thousands of wealthy offshore account holders around the world, including 450 Canadians. ()

* Japan is prepared to invest billions directly in natural gas infrastructure in Western Canada as part of a plan to secure massive supplies of liquefied natural gas to replace nuclear power, a top government adviser said Thursday. ()